Woman escapes Saguache County Jail; authorities on the hunt

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado authorities are on the search for an inmate who escaped from the Saguache County Jail Friday night.

The inmate has been identified as Kara Eddy. If you see her, you are urged to contact the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (719) 655-2544.

According to the sheriff’s office, Eddy escaped around 7:55 p.m. Friday. Because of the jail’s location in the center of town, her direction of travel is not known. Dogs were used to track her scent, but although it seemed to head West, the dogs were unable to follow it.

Eddy was being held in the jail after turning herself in for a warrant. Authorities said she is not a violent predator nor armed and dangerous, however, if you see her, contact authorities immediately.