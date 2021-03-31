Hanging Lake trail to reopen after Grizzly Creek Fire, reservations required

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — In August 2020, the Grizzly Creek Fire burned about 33,000 acres of land in the White River National Forest.

Due to extensive burn damage, officials made the decision to close down a large part of the national forest. The closure included the popular Colorado landmark, Hanging Lake. Luckily, the lake itself suffered little damage.

As of Monday, the forest service announced plans to reopen parts of White River National Forest.

White River Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said, “We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to manage the impacts from the largest wildfire in the history of the White River National Forest.”

Hanging Lake Trail will officially reopen on May 1 by online reservation only. Reservations can be made starting April 1 at www.visitglenwood.com.

Officials advise visitors to be cautious around burned areas. Hazards could include trees, rock fall and debris flow.