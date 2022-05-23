GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. — The trail to Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon will fully re-open in June. But anyone who’d like to tackle the popular hike will need to make a reservation first, and you can get on that list on Monday beginning at 10 a.m.

“Hanging Lake Trail is a bucket list hike for recreators both domestic and international, and we welcome responsible use of this beloved attraction,” said Lisa Langer, Visit Glenwood Springs Director of Tourism.

Flooding last summer caused serious damage to the trail and, since then, crews have worked to clean up debris and make repairs.

Visitors to the area this summer will likely see crews remain in the area. They’re working on a permanent trail, which is still under construction.

But just enough progress was made to make it all the way to the lake – which opens June 25.

“Hanging Lake is a community treasure, and we are so grateful that area residents and guests will be able access it this summer so soon after last year’s debris flows,” said Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes. “We heard from across the state how important Hanging Lake is to Colorado. We look forward to welcoming back visitors who can’t wait to hike up the temporary trail to see this awe-inspiring natural landmark.”

Reservations can be requested by a visit to this website.