COLORADO SPRINGS — The popular Hanging Lake Trail in Glenwood Canyon reopened over the weekend with a ribbon cutting ceremoney.

The trail to the lake closed last year after the devastating Grizzy Creek Fire and floods.

Governor Jared Polis, other state lawmakers, and Parks and Wildlife officials attended Saturday’s ceremony. A hike was planned to follow the event, but flash flood warnings changed that idea.

The trail open now is temporary, and shorter than the old one. But a new, permanent trail is currently being rebuilt.