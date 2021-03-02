Hanging Lake expected to reopen in May after being spared by Grizzly Creek Fire

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The United States Forest Service says the plan is to reopen Hanging Lake on May 1. The popular tourist destination was spared last year when the Grizzly Creek Fire nearly burned the entire area.

“There will be a reservation system again, and we are still finalizing the details of that for this year. We should have an announcement with more details in the next week or so.” shared a spokesperson with the U.S. Forest Service.

In October 2018, a paid permit and shuttle system was implemented, as well as a cap on the number of visitors in an effort to cut down on overcrowding at the lake.

At that time, reservations for a permit were $12 per person with the shuttle running from May 1 to Oct. 31, starting at 6:45 a.m. until 8 p.m. There is no word yet on what this season’s reservation system and cost will be.

The Grizzly Creek Fire started in August and burned 51 square miles in White River National Forest.

Emergency officials did not declare the fire completely contained until Dec. 18.