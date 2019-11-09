Halloween DUI enforcement cites 228 impaired drivers

STATEWIDE — Impaired drivers were met with a frightening reality during Halloween weekend, as the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and statewide law agencies collaborated for the annual Halloween The Heat Is On DUI enforcement.

From Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, officers arrested 228 drivers. This is a decrease from the 378 arrests that were made during the same enforcement period last year.

“Increased DUI enforcement is crucial over holiday weekends to ensure all Coloradans get to their destinations safely,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. “If you choose to drink or consume marijuana, don’t drive. Any amount of alcohol or marijuana consumption can hinder one’s ability to drive.”

Throughout the state, 91 agencies participated in the Halloween enforcement period, with Denver Police (25), Colorado Springs Police (23), and El Paso Sheriff (19) recording the highest arrest totals. CSP made 22 arrests.

“There is never an excuse to drive impaired with the many alternative ride options available,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the CSP. “As we move closer to the 2019 holiday season, we will continue to stop impaired drivers to keep everyone on Colorado roadways safe.”

The Heat Is On will return Nov. 22 for a 10-day Thanksgiving holiday DUI enforcement. Last year, 593 drivers were arrested for DUI during that enforcement campaign.