A memorial for the victims in Boulder outside the King Soopers grocery store where they were killed. (Credit: KDVR)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — According to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Division Chief Jeff Goetz, the alleged shooter in the King Soopers mass shooting was moved from the Boulder County jail on Wednesday due to multiple threats.

Goetz said the suspect was moved to an unspecified location outside the county.

The suspect made his first appearance in court on Thursday. He faces 10 first-degree murder charges and one attempted first-degree murder charge. He is being held without bail.