Greeley police: Barricaded man shot after emerging with weapon

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man who barricaded himself inside his home was shot by police in Greeley Monday night after a standoff.

The shooting happened after police responded to a reported disturbance and possible burglary at a trailer park. A team investigating the shooting says the barricaded 57-year-old man told dispatchers he would get into a shooting with police if they didn’t leave his property.

The team says the man was wounded after police fired when he emerged at the front door with a weapon. The man’s name hasn’t been released and his condition isn’t known.