‘Governor’s Plate’ competition debuting at Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo.– Governor Jared Polis announced today that the “Governor’s Plate” competition will debut at the Colorado State Fair this year. Competitors will be given Colorado-grown ingredients, including the Pueblo chile, to feature in their dishes.

Governor Polis said, “Colorado is a strong leader in producing delicious, healthy locally raised and grown food. The Governors Plate puts a spotlight on our state’s incredible agricultural products. I’m thrilled to kick off this competition that will showcase our state’s talented chefs using Colorado’s homegrown ingredients.”

This year the fair’s theme will be “All Road Lead to the Fair” with What’s Cooking (Pueblo), Papa Mario’s Grilled Cheese (Pueblo), Downtown Fingers (Denver) and Eskimo Bros. Nitro Ice Cream (Denver) as five local food trucks as the stars competing for the “Governor’s Plate” award. They will also be competing for the “People’s Choice” award for a single plate and as usual, the truck with the highest number of combined votes will win the fair’s “Best Truck” award for 2021. The trucks must prepare two appetizer-style items for approximately 200 guests.

The competition will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 in the PB&T Bank Pavilion at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the competition are available on the Colorado State Fair website.