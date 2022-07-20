DENVER — Governor Jared Polis released a statement early Wednesday, on the 10th anniversary of the Aurora Theater Shooting.

Ten years ago 12 people were killed and another 70 were hurt during a latenight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

“The horrors of the Aurora theater shooting remain fresh in our minds. We remember the innocent lives lost ten years ago in an almost unimaginable and evil act of violence,” Polis wrote. “Our hearts mourn with the families and loved ones of the victims, and with the survivors of this tragedy.”

On Tuesday night, the 7/20 Memorial Foundation held a midnight vigil with a candlelight procession at the entrance of the Aurora Water-Wise Garden.

Inside the garden, a permanent memorial has 83 cranes on display – 13 cranes in the center of the piece are translucent, the Foundation says, “to honor those whose lives were taken.”

The additional crane represents the loss of an unborn baby.

“We honor the lives that were tragically torn away from friends and family far too soon and reflect as the enduring pain from this tragedy will never leave our community and our hearts,” Polis said.