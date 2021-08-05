Governor Polis in support of President Biden’s ‘Clean Car’ announcement

DENVER– Governor Jared Polis and other leading officials released a statement this afternoon after the Biden administration announced its support of zero-emissions, electric vehicles.

Governor Polis said, “I recently signed a bipartisan transportation and infrastructure package that speeds up the transition to electric vehicles while fixing our roads. Both the clean car standards and additional federal funding to Colorado through the American Jobs Plan, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill will help Colorado transition to electric vehicles and reach 100% renewable energy by 2040.”

Polis also said that he thanks President Biden for embracing the future of electric vehicles for the U.S. and that he hopes to continue to protect Coloradan’s air and way of life by holding car manufacturers to a zero-emissions standard.

Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation said, “Transportation is the number one source of greenhouse gas pollution, and electrifying cars and light trucks as quickly as possible is one of the most efficient steps we can take to fight climate change in the transportation sector.”

Governor Polis said that he is continuing to advocate for the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Senate.

Colorado was the first state in 2019 to adopt a Zero Emission Vehicle regulation with support from 99% of car manufacturers.