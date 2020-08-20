Gov. Polis visits Cherry Creek elementary school as it reopens

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis and other state leaders are visiting a Denver elementary school to discuss how districts and public health authorities are working together to safely reopen schools.

The governor will visit Village East Elementary School, which is in the Cherry Creek school district in Aurora. Watch live coverage on this page starting at 12:15 p.m.

The governor will be joined by Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes, Senator Jeff Bridges, Superintendent Scott Siegfried, CCSD Union President Kasey Ellis, Dr. John Douglas with Tri-County Health, and educators and school support personnel.