Gov. Polis to visit Colorado wildfire areas, provide update on response

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will visit firefighters and evacuees at the East Troublesome Fire and Cameron Peak Fire in northern Colorado Friday.

The governor’s office said he will be meeting with evacuees at the Vintage Hotel in Winter Park at 9 a.m. He will then travel to Rocky Mountain Metor Airport in Broomfield, where he will meet with subject matter experts on air support for wildfires. At 1 p.m., he will receive a briefing on the fires from incident commanders.

At 4 p.m., Polis will give a press conference to update residents on the state’s response to the fires.

Thursday, Polis held a virtual press conference to update Coloradans on the wildfire response.