Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about the state’s efforts against the new coronavirus Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — In a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on Colorado’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as addressing local protests following the death of George Floyd.

Pandemic response

A snowboarder waits to sit on a chair to take the lift at the reopening of Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort, which closed in mid-March to help in the effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Keystone, Colo. The ski area is the only one in the state to take advantage of the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions by Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Gov. Polis issued an amended “Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors” executive order Monday. The governor is encouraging Coloradans to continue staying home or outside away from others as much as possible, and continue wearing masks when leaving the house.

The state has released draft guidance for the reopening of houses of worship, outdoor recreation, and personal recreation, including playgrounds, gyms, organized sports, and outdoor pools. Stakeholders have until noon Wednesday to provide feedback on the draft guidance. The final approved guidance will go into effect immediately after it is released on Thursday.

The state has also issued updated guidance for child care and personal services. That updated guidance goes into effect Thursday.

When the updated guidance goes into effect, personal services facilities will be able to accommodate up to 50 people at a time or a maximum of 50% of the posted occupancy, whichever is fewer. That’s an increase from the current limit of 10 people in a facility at a time.

Starting Thursday, childcare facilities will be able to operate at their stated license occupancy. That is a change from the current limit of 10 children per group at child care facilities.

Guidance for short-term rentals went into effect Monday.

Protests

Protesters in downtown Colorado Springs Monday evening. / Sarah Hempelmann – FOX21 News

Protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis continue in cities throughout Colorado, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

On Saturday, Polis approved Mayor Michael Hancock’s request for Colorado National Guard assistance to respond to protests in Denver.