Gov. Polis: Special session starts Nov. 30 with focus on economic relief

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about the increase in COVID-19 cases and how parents need to enroll their children in school during the pandemic Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday night that the special session he announced earlier this week will begin Nov. 30. It will focus on a number of issues tied to economic relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the governor said lawmakers will take action on the following seven topics:

Small business relief Child care support Housing and rental assistance Increased internet access Food insecurity Utilities assistance Public health response

“We are living in a moment of unprecedented urgency,” Polis said. “We will act to support our small businesses who face challenging months ahead, provide relief to hardworking people, support child care, and improve broadband access for students and educators. I thank legislative leadership for their support and collaboration during this challenging time for our state.”

Lawmakers will meet in-person. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued guidance for legislators in an effort to make the special session as safe as possible amid surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

“I think it’s going to be key that we continue to fight for that economic recovery and stimulus for our community. But when we come in to do our jobs, we shouldn’t be there too long to get this done,” said state Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Democrat representing House District 34.