Gov. Polis signs order providing broadband access to 99% of CO

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Governor Jared Polis is visiting 22 counties for his 2022 campaign for re-election, “It is with great pleasure to be with you here in beautiful Grand Junction,” Polis says.

Governor Polis had a busy schedule but his visit to the Western Slope made history, “It’s a state wide executive order, but wanted to sign this in Mesa County today (2/17)” Polis says.

The Executive Order Governor Polis signed will provide high-speed internet access to more than 99% of the state in the next four to five years, “This has been a priority for our economic development partners in Mesa County for the last year and a half,” Diane Schwenke, President of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce says, “This is a big thing in terms of moving the state forward, coming out of the pandemic and building back better than ever.”

The Governor hopes to move the state forward by addressing where we are, and where we need to go.

Polis is emphasizing lowering the cost of living, and crime. The Governor cited his record in efforts to curb health care costs and confronting the pandemic as key issues for a second term, “We’ve had a great relationship with our Governor simply because in Mesa County, we asked for something other than a one size fits all solution,” Jeff Kuhr, Director of Mesa County Public Health says.

Fighting the pandemic and supporting education remains the Governor’s top priorities, “Many school districts were in session all last year in Colorado, but Mesa County was one of the larger ones, that successfully had a full school year for kids,” Gov. Polis says.

Governor Polis continues to advocate for early childhood education while pushing to provide broadband access, “I feel like he’s been a friend to education and wanting to make sure we have what we need, and as you know his new budget has a nice boost for public education which is important particularly as people are coming off of the pandemic,” Diana Sirko, Superintendent of School District 51, says.

In addition, Governor Polis is looking to Mesa County to help lead the state in workforce transition and make Colorado one of the top ten safest states in the nation, “We joined legislatures, chief of police, sheriff’s district attorneys, including your own very thoughtful District Attorney Rubinstein who is very involved in helping us pass these policies at the state level,” Polis says.

The Governor says its the will of rural communities that show us how strong the Colorado spirit is, even during the most difficult times.