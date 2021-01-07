Gov. Polis responds following mob at US Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday morning, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis spoke to FOX31 about the mob that stormed the US Capitol building and gained entry into the House chambers Wednesday.

“To see it desecrated that way was incredibly painful,” Polis said.

Polis represented Colorado House District 2 from 2009 to 2019, when he became governor.

When asked if it surprised Polis that protesters breached the U.S. Capitol, he said, “It really did. From what I know about my experience there, this is a well-patrolled area. I know there will be an analysis and we will figure out exactly how this happened and how to prevent it.”

The governor said we have to protect the deliberations of our democracy.

“To see those broken windows, the barricaded furniture, people scaling the walls, was really a sad moment in our history,” Polis said.

