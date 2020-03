Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announces during a news conference a statewide stay-at-home order to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Monday to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

The briefing is set for 12 p.m. Monday. Watch it live on this page.

This weekend, Polis announced the federal government had approved his request to declare a major disaster for the state of Colorado. The governor said Colorado is one of the states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases on a per-capita basis.

