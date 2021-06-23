Gov. Polis orders flags to be flown at half-staff on June 29 for fallen Arvada police officer

ARVADA, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from sunrise to sunset to honor the life of Gordon Beesley, a veteran of the Arvada Police Department who was killed in the line of duty.

During a news conference Tuesday, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said the gunman targeted Officer Gordon Beesley.

“Gordon was targeted because he was wearing an Arvada police uniform and a badge,” Strate said. He was “ambushed by a person who expressed hatred for police officers.”

Sources confirmed to FOX31 Denver that the police found a 4-page document believed to have been written by the shooter before his death at the scene of the shooting.