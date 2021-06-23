Gov. Polis orders flags to be flown at half-staff on June 29 for fallen Arvada police officer

State
Posted: / Updated:

american flag textile close up

ARVADA, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from sunrise to sunset to honor the life of Gordon Beesley, a veteran of the Arvada Police Department who was killed in the line of duty.

During a news conference Tuesday, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said the gunman targeted Officer Gordon Beesley.

“Gordon was targeted because he was wearing an Arvada police uniform and a badge,” Strate said. He was “ambushed by a person who expressed hatred for police officers.”

Sources confirmed to FOX31 Denver that the police found a 4-page document believed to have been written by the shooter before his death at the scene of the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local