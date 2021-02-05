Gov. Polis orders flags lowered to honor FBI agent Laura Schwartzenberger

DENVER – Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide for tomorrow, Saturday, February 6, from sunrise to sunset to honor FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.

Special Agent Schwartzenberger, 43, was killed in the line of duty in Miami, Fla. while attempting to serve a court-ordered federal search warrant for violent crimes against children investigation. Schwartzenberger’s colleague, Special Agent Daniel Alfin, was also killed during the incident, and three other agents were wounded.

Special Agent Schwartzenberger was a native of Pueblo and a 1996 graduate of Pueblo South High School, where she was an accomplished diver. She attended Colorado State University and competed with the Rams dive team for one year. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice at Northeastern University in 2000. Laura was a 15-year veteran of the FBI, initially assigned to FBI Albuquerque Division in 2005. She transferred to Miami in 2010 and committed her time there investigating crimes against children. She is survived by her husband, who is also from Pueblo, and two children.

“As the FBI family, the law enforcement family, and the Colorado community grieve the loss of these heroes, we will honor their ultimate sacrifice by continuing our mission to protect the American people,” said Denver FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.