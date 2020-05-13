Gov. Polis orders flags lowered to half staff Friday for Peace Officers Memorial Day

DENVER — On Friday, May 15, in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day, and as proclaimed by President Trump all Colorado and American flags on public buildings statewide are expected to be lowered.

Gov. Polis said in a release Wednesday that the flags would be lowered to commend the brave men and women in law enforcement to protect and serve.

In a statement provided by Gov. Polis’s Office Trump said, “We proudly recognize the more than 900,000 sworn members of law enforcement for their resolve and dedication in the face of dangerous uncertainty. The thoughts and prayers of our Nation are with them and their families, and we will always owe them our appreciation and support.”

“We also pause to remember all those who have lost their lives and who have suffered permanent disabilities defending their communities and the rule of law, including the heroes we have lost this year to the coronavirus.”