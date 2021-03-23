Gov. Polis orders flags lowered in honor of Boulder shooting victims

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings in Colorado until sunset April 1 in honor of the 10 people killed in the shooting at a Boulder King Soopers Monday.

Flags will be lowered for 10 days to remember each of the 10 victims.

“This loss is especially painful for the friends and family members left behind,” Polis said. “As Governor, I offer my special condolences to all of those who suffered loss, but this is truly a loss for all of us, and we mourn the ten who died as a state and a nation. This has been a painful year, and we sit here once again surrounded by seemingly incomprehensible loss. We can never let ourselves become numb to this pain, because we simply can’t let this be accepted as anything close to a normal occurrence. We know there will be many hard days in the weeks and months ahead, but today let us remember the ten men and women who are no longer with us.”

Also Tuesday, President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings nationwide until sunset on Saturday, in honor of the victims.

