Gov. Polis, local leaders to unveil stimulus proposal for Colorado

DENVER -- Colorado is in line to receive an unexpected 10,000 extra doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days. That's in addition to 7,000 shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Gov. Jared Polis shared the good news during his semiweekly update Tuesday. He also touched on the progress the state is making on fully re-opening, including vaccinating 108,000 teachers, or 90% of the state's educators.