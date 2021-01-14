Gov. Polis gives update on Colorado’s greenhouse gas pollution reduction roadmap

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Thursday to give an update on the state’s greenhouse gas pollution reduction roadmap.

The update begins at 12 p.m. and will be held remotely. Watch live on this page.

The roadmap details steps Colorado can take to reduce greenhouse gas pollution 26% by 2025 and 50% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. A draft of the roadmap was released for public comment in September.

Joining Polis Thursday’s update will be members of the Colorado legislature, the clean energy and utility sectors, and the governor’s Cabinet, including: