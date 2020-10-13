Colorado Gov. Jared Polis gestures during a news conference on the state’s efforts against the new coronavirus Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 12:30 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

Polis will also be discussing “how Coloradans can better support the restaurant industry,” according to his office. He will be joined by Sonia Riggs, President & CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association; Aileen Reilly, owner of Beast + Bottle and Coperta in Denver; and Alice Jackson, President of Xcel Energy Colorado.