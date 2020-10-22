Gov. Polis gives Thursday update on Colorado wildfire response

Watch live on the governor's Facebook page.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Thursday to update Coloradans on the state’s wildfire response.

The update is set for 1:15 p.m. and will be held remotely. Watch live on this page.

Several officials will join Polis for the update, including:

  • Stan Hilkey, Executive Director of the Department of Public Safety 
  • Scott Jalbert, Rocky Mountain Area Command, Area Commander 
  • Mike Morgan, Director Division of Fire Prevention and Control  
  • Kevin Klein, Director Division of Homeland Security Management 
  • Greg Hanson, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, NWS Boulder Forecast
  • Shoshana Lew, Colorado Dept.. of Transportation Executive Director
  • General Laura Clellan, Colorado National Guard
  • Chief Matt Packard, Colorado State Patrol

