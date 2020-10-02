Gov. Polis gives Friday, October 2 update on Colorado coronavirus response

GREELEY, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 11:15 a.m. Watch live on this page.

Polis will be joined for the update by Betsey Markey, executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade; Rick Garcia, executive director of the Department of Local Affairs; and Rep. Mary Young.

Polis will give the update from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, which he is visiting as part of a tour of northern Colorado.

