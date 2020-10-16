Gov. Polis gives Friday, October 16 update on Colorado coronavirus response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis talks about how the state is working to contain the coronavirus during a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response and discuss the state’s plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s received.

The update is set for 1:00 p.m. Friday from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

Polis will be joined by Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Jill Ryan, as well as Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France, and CDPHE, Interim Deputy Director, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Diana Herrero.