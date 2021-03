Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, left, waves to the crowd, accompanied by his partner, Marlon Reis, after Polis took the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, Pool)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis are engaged after 17 years together.

The governor’s office confirmed the news to FOX31 on Thursday.

Polis said he and Reis got engaged while the First Gentleman was battling COVID-19, according to an interview with the Colorado Sun.

The details of a wedding have not yet been announced.