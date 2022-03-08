DENVER, Colo — Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera celebrated Colorado’s contributions to the aerospace industry on the ninth annual Colorado Aerospace Day at the state capitol Tuesday.

Colorado served as America’s hub for aerospace for over 60 years, employing over 274,000 people either directly or indirectly statewide working at the forefront of aerospace innovation and collaboration across the commercial, national security, and civil space sectors, according to a press release.

Colorado’s nation-leading aerospace industry fuels small businesses, supports good-paying jobs, reflects the Colorado spirit of innovation and collaboration and is essential to America’s national security. Governor Jared Polis

Colorado is the best place to live, work, and play, so it is no wonder that Colorado is the natural home base for the aerospace industry. We are committed to ensuring that Colorado remains a national aerospace leader and to showcasing our dynamic, collaborative, and innovative aerospace ecosystem in Colorado Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, co-chair of the Colorado Space Coalition

With the leadership of the Polis-Primavera administration, Colorado continues to lead the nation in employment in the private sector aerospace industry per capita, and is home to over 500 companies within the aerospace ecosystem, stated the release.

Colorado is the epicenter of national security space and plays a critical role in supporting vital missions in the space domain.

Colorado’s robust and collaborative ecosystem, including military installations and major commands, private aerospace companies, academic and research institutions, and public entities, makes Colorado the only home for U.S. Space Command.

The decision to move U.S. Space Command was not made on merits and used an untested process that lacked transparency, stated the release.

Relocating U.S. Space Command would cost significant taxpayer dollars and threaten our national security during this critical moment. Space Command has continued to execute this vital mission at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. Governor Polis and Lt. Governor Primavera have called for integrity to be restored to the process.