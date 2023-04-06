(COLORADO) — On Thursday, April 6, Governor Jared Polis announced the hiring of Jeff Davis as the new Director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Jeff Davis comes with 25 years of experience in wildlife management, conservation and habitat protection, most recently as Director of Conservation for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife where he has served the program in multiple capacities for the past 22 years.

“Jeff Davis brings the values and skills we need to lead Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Our state parks and healthy wild ecosystems are a key part of what makes Colorado special,” said Gov. Polis. “I’ve been thrilled to add two additional state parks since I became governor, reduce the cost of an annual state park pass from $80 to $29, and look forward to redoubling our work to expand outdoor recreation opportunities and support healthy ecosystems and Jeff Davis is the right person to move Colorado forward.”

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Natural Resources

Davis worked for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife starting in 2000, and served as an Area Habitat Biologist, a Forest and Fish Section Manager, the Deputy Assistant Director and the Assistant Director of WDFW’s Habitat Program.

In his previous role as Habitat Program Director, he crafted legislation and regulatory approaches to habitat and biodiversity conservation, engaged in climate resiliency, sustainability and land use/management issues.

“It has been such an honor to work with the professionals at Washington Division of Fish and Wildlife and conserving fish and wildlife in my home state,” said Jeff Davis, “Washington State faces similar issues as Colorado of balancing outdoor recreation and wildlife management, species introduction and other wildlife management and habitat issues. But I look forward to engaging with all of the key stakeholders in Colorado and I’m excited to lead a new team and learn more of CPW’s challenges while building on their extensive successes. Also, as a lifelong hunter, angler, and outdoor enthusiast, I am also excited to explore a new corner of the West and enjoy Colorado’s unparalleled outdoor recreation and hunting and fishing opportunities.”