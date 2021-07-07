Gov. Polis announces final Colorado vaccine drawing winners

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point about the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations in the state during a news conference on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the final winners of Colorado’s Comeback Cash vaccine drawings.

The announcement is set for 2:45 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

The six winners have already been notified and will be present at the announcement. They include one adult winner of $1 million, and five youth winners of $50,000 scholarships.

During the press conference, Polis will also discuss the state’s campaign to vaccinate its residents, and how the state is preparing for back to school. He will be joined by Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, and Tara Trujilllo, COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign Manager.