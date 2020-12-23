Gov. Polis announces clemency for 22 individuals

FILE – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference about the state’s response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Denver. Faulting inaction in Washington, governors and state lawmakers are racing to get needed pandemic relief to small businesses, the unemployed, renters and others affected by the widening coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER – On Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis announced four commutations and eighteen pardons.

“Pardons and commutations make second chances possible for people. As Governor, I understand that granting pardons and commutations is a tremendous responsibility and requires careful consideration of every individual who applies,” said Governor Jared Polis. “These individuals have taken responsibility for their past actions, paid a price to society, and demonstrated the ability to turn themselves around and live responsibly. In the spirit of the holiday season, let us reflect upon the gospel of Luke 6:36: ‘Be merciful, even as your Father is merciful’ and may those given a second chance make the most of it and make themselves a positive force for their family and community.”

Commutations were granted to Fredric Dryer, William Goble, Frederick Harris, and Anthony Martinez. These individuals shall be released on parole effective January 15, 2021, with terms and conditions of parole to be set by the Parole Board.

“In the case of Anthony Martinez, you have an 84-year old man who is wheelchair-bound and suffering from dementia. While his case highlights the need for reforming the state’s special needs parole process for him and others like him, at least I am able with my power as Governor to be a last recourse to allow him to live his final years with his niece in Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Polis.

Pardons were granted to Adrian Acosta, Jane Brueckner, John Buehler, Darrel Carson, Thomas Crawford, Kevin Fox, Mayumi Heene, Richard Heene, Chad Larsen, Carlos Luna-Cano, Wayne Nguyen, Michael Nielsen, Timothy Ortiz, Esther Perez, Jeffrey Sempek, Beth Stone, Tracy Tomky, and Lisa White.

“In the case of Richard and Mayumi Heene, the “balloon boy” parents, we are all ready to move past the spectacle from a decade ago that wasted the precious time and resources of law enforcement officials and the general public. Richard and Mayumi have paid the price in the eyes of the public, served their sentences, and it’s time for all of us to move on. It’s time to no longer let a permanent criminal record from the balloon boy saga follow and drag down the parents for the rest of their lives,” said Gov. Polis.

The Executive Orders and clemency letters can be found here.

Governor Polis recreated the Executive Clemency Advisory Board in 2019. The Board reviews clemency applications and makes recommendations to the Governor for commutations and pardons.