Golden will close all access points to Clear Creek ‘until further notice’ due to COVID-19 concerns

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Golden announced Wednesday that it will close all access points to Clear Creek within city limits over the 4th of July holiday weekend and until further notice due to safety concerns associated with COVID-19.

“Last weekend’s crowds along the creek gave us deep concern in seeing large gatherings, no social distancing, and very few people wearing masks,” said Golden City Manager Jason Slowinski. “The July 4th holiday weekend typically brings even bigger crowds to Golden. With the rise in COVID-19 cases in neighboring states where many visitors come from, we want to make sure we are not adding to the problem here in Colorado.”

Residential streets near the creek will be blocked, allowing for local access only. Temporary fencing will block all access points to enter Clear Creek, however the trail will still be accessible, according to a release from the City of Golden.

The Golden City Manager is expected to post an administrative order today, requiring masks on all public property.

The Golden city council will hold a special session on Wednesday, July 8 to consider an emergency ordinance requiring face masks. A previous resolution strongly suggested that people wear masks and encouraged businesses to mandate them within their buildings.