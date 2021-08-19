Gold Over America tour featuring Simone Biles is coming to Denver Oct. 3

DENVER – Simone Biles will be headlining the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour coming to Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 3. Biles, medaled with silver for team competition and bronze for the balance beam in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, will be joined by teammates Jade Carey, won gold in floor exercise, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum, won silver for team competition, and MyKayla Skinner, won silver in vault.

Tickets can be purchased here. Fans who purchase a Gold Squad Premium Upgrade will have the opportunity to dance with the team during the show finale.

The touring show visiting 35 North American cities this fall will be produced by MagicSpace Entertainment and promoted by AEG Presents/Concerts West. The show will combine a high-energy gymnastics competition with famous routines mixed with career highlights, personal videos and social media interactions.

Other participants in the tour will include the following athletes: Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd, Shilese Jones, Chellsie Memmel, Melanie De Jesus dos Santos and Peng-Peng Lee.

Biles said, “The show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display in Tokyo. Together, all the gymnasts on this tour want to inspire the next generation of women and athletes.”

The tour will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Tucson, Arizona with stops in Denver, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Newark, and Brooklyn before concluding in Boston on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Director Mark “Swany” Swanhart, associate director Louanne Madorma, world-renowned gymnastics coach Valorie “Miss Val” Kondos Field who will act as supervising choreographer for the tour will be the tour’s creative team.

To learn more information about the tour, visit the website here. Follow them on Instagram & Facebook @GoldOverAmericaTour, Twitter @GoldOverAmerica and YouTube.