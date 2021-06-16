GoFundMe set up for 11-year-old Aurora boy hit and dragged by SUV

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the 11-year-old boy struck and dragged by an SUV while crossing the street on his bike Thursday evening.

The boy, Caleb Ingelhart, is suffering from a skull fracture, brain bleed, a fractured scapula, deep cuts to bones, trauma to neck tendons, road rash and other injuries, according to his uncle Bob Ingelhart. Caleb is expected to remain in the hospital for two weeks.

Caleb just graduated from fifth grade and will be heading to middle school.

The boy was crossing the street when he was struck and dragged a considerable distance before the driver realized what happened and stopped, according to witnesses.

Bystanders lifted the SUV off the boy and a woman pulled him out, according to police.

The driver, 33-year-old Hector Eduardo Garcia, was arrested for vehicular assault, driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and and failure to yield to a pedestrian.