(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Girl Scouts of Colorado received a record-breaking donation of $2.8 million from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott to support the Girl Scouts’ mission of empowering young girls.

According to a press release from Girl Scouts of Colorado, the gift is part of an $84.5 million donation, which was awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 out of 111 Girl Scout councils selected by Mackenzie Scott.

Scott, the former wife of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, pledged to give away half her worth within her lifetime following her divorce from the billionaire. She has given away about $12.7 billion to thousands of nonprofits since July 2020.

“We are so grateful that Mackenzie Scott sees the value of investing in girls,” said Girl Scouts of Colorado CEO Leanna Clark. “This unprecedented investment is a validation of the work we’re doing, and it’s an opportunity for our organization to be visionary about how we serve girls throughout the state. Our vision is to continue down a path of innovation and create ways to meet girls where they are; lifting up the issues they care about such as mental health, equity, and our environment.”

Girl Scouts of Colorado said the donation will help their mission of providing life-changing experiences, mentorship, and programming to girls across Colorado.