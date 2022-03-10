DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to soar across the country and in Colorado. The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $4.31 overnight, which is up from $4.25 on Wednesday.
According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.95, which is up from $3.91 on Wednesday morning.
As of 7 a.m. Thursday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Circle K– Fort Lupton: $3.35
- La Veta Oil Co– La Veta: $3.49
- 7-Eleven– Evans: $3.59
- Phillips 66– Fort Lupton: $3.59
- Sam’s Club– Castle Rock: $3.59
- Costco– Littleton: $3.59
- Food Mart– Arvada: $3.59
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.61
- Costco– Aurora: $3.62
- Costco– Superior: $3.64
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.35.