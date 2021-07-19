Gas prices soar more than $1 per gallon higher than in July 2020

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to surge across the country, soaring more than a dollar per gallon higher than last July in Colorado.

The newest data out Monday from AAA shows the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.52. On the same day in 2020, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in our state was $2.45.

In Denver, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.51. In July 2020, it was $2.45.

Denver gas prices from AAA

The current national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.17. In 2020, the national average for a gallon of regular gas was $2.19, according to AAA.

The highest average price for a gallon of regular gas is in California. The average price there is at $4.32.

The lowest average price for a gallon of regular gas is in Mississippi. The average price there is at $2.78.