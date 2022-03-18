DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a beautiful weekend to get out and about. If you’re looking for something to do, we’ve got you covered.
Weather-wise, it will be sunny on Friday with highs in the 40s. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:
- Frozen Dead Guy Days– Nederland- March 19-20
- Denver Restaurant Week– March 11-20
- Denver Home Show– March 18-20
- Clancy’s Irish Pub – St Patrick’s Day Celebration- March 19
- The 5th Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl – Colorado Springs- 4 p.m.- March 19
- St. Patrick’s Day 5K- Highlands Ranch– 9 a.m. March 19
- St. Patrick’s Day Celebration– Talnua Distillery- Arvada- 1 p.m. March 18-19
- Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics– March 20
- Jurassic World Exhibition– through Sept. 5
- Butterfly Pavilion Butterfly Quest– through March 30
