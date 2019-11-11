Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibition coming to Denver Art Museum

Visitors view a new exhibition titled “Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo in Detroit” at the Detroit Institute of Arts in Detroit Tuesday, March 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DENVER — A traveling exhibition featuring the works of Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and their contemporaries is coming to the Denver Art Museum next year.

The exhibit, titled “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection,” will be on display at the museum from October 25, 2020 to January 17, 2021.

The exhibit will feature more than 150 artworks, including more than 20 by Kahlo. Seven of Kahlo’s self-portraits, including “Diego on my Mind,” will be on view in the exhibition.

In this March 10, 2015 photo, Imena Valdes and Claudio Galaz pose for a photo standing next to a 1943 self portrait of Frida Kahlo as a Tehuana, titled “Diego on My Mind”, on display at the Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera art show, at the NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

“The thematic exhibition will take a closer look at the role art, artists, indigenous culture and their supporters played in the emergence of national identity and creative spirit after the Mexican Revolution ended in 1920,” the museum said in a statement. “‘Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism’ will bring the Mexican modernism movement to the forefront through artworks, murals and performative culture, all of which contributed to widespread and universal themes of independence and national identity. The exhibition also will cover the topic of important women artists during this period.”

In addition to Kahlo and Rivera, the exhibition will feature works by other post-war artists, including Carlos Mérida and María Izquierdo.

“Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism” will require a special exhibition ticket. Ticket pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

The exhibition will include an adult and family audio guide. A gift shop will feature objects inspired by the presentation and by the modernism movement.

The traveling exhibit is currently on display at the North Carolina Museum of Art.