COLORADO SPRINGS — Kids in Colorado now have access to free therapy, thanks to the “I Matter Program”, which has received $6 million in state funding. The services are available for those aged 18 and younger (or 21 and younger, if receiving special education services).

The programs pays for up to six free mental health sessions with a licensed provider.

The “I Matter Program” actually launched last October, but this new funding will keep it running for another year.

Nearly 2,600 kids have already taken advantage of this service.

Parents and kids can find all the information they need right here.