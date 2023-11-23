(COLORADO) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants to turn Black Friday into Fresh Air Friday, this Nov. 24 by giving free entry to all Colorado state parks.

This will be the ninth annual Fresh Air Friday event that encourages people to make new outdoor memories. Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the busy holiday season. Instead of running from store to store you can take a hike in one of 41 State Parks.

CPW says Nov. 24 is a state holiday and some park and visitor centers may not be open or fully staffed. If you want to experience the event click on the link above.