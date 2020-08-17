Four large wildfires burning in Colorado in hot, dry weather

Rock falls continue to pummel Glenwood Canyon as the Grizzly Creek fire moves away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, near Glenwood Springs, Colo. With the vegetation burned away, nothing is there to anchor the rocks to the mountainside. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

DENVER (AP) — Four large wildfires have been spreading in Colorado in hot and dry weather, including the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction which has grown to 85,407 acres as of Monday.

The Grizzly Creek Fire east of Glenwood Springs is at 25,007 acres after burning for a week.

Embers from the Grizzly Creek Fire illuminate the mountains above Glenwood Springs, Colo., on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Wildfires burning in western Colorado continue to grow in warm, windy weather, fueled by drought conditions. The Grizzly Creek Fire initially broke out along interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon just east of Glenwood Springs. (Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP)

Two newer fires are burning in northern Colorado.

The Williams Fork Fire, which started Friday, was burning on 6,345 acres in a remote area of beetle killed trees near Fraser.

Meanwhile, the Cameron Peak Fire, near Red Feather Lakes, has spread to 13,305 acres and is burning in heavy timber stands in rugged terrain,