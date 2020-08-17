Four large wildfires burning in Colorado in hot, dry weather

DENVER (AP) — Four large wildfires have been spreading in Colorado in hot and dry weather, including the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction which has grown to 85,407 acres as of Monday.
The Grizzly Creek Fire east of Glenwood Springs is at 25,007 acres after burning for a week.
Two newer fires are burning in northern Colorado.
The Williams Fork Fire, which started Friday, was burning on 6,345 acres in a remote area of beetle killed trees near Fraser.
Meanwhile, the Cameron Peak Fire, near Red Feather Lakes, has spread to 13,305 acres and is burning in heavy timber stands in rugged terrain,