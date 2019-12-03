Fort Lupton police officer critically wounded in shooting, suspect also shot

FORT LUPTON, Colo. – A Fort Lupton police officer was critically wounded in a shooting on Monday night.

Officers were called to the Ponderosa Place around 10:40 p.m. for reports of an armed suspect with a gun.

When officers arrived at the home, a suspect started firing at them, according to police. One of the officers was shot. The suspect was also shot when officers returned fire, according to police.

The officer and the suspect were both taken to the hospital by helicopter. They are both listed in critical condition, according to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.