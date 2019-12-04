Fort Lupton officer involved in shooting identified

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Lupton police officer involved in a shooting with a suspect on Monday night has been identified.

An arrest affidavit from the Greeley Police Department on Wednesday said Sgt. Christopher Pelton was shot in the face outside a home in the 200 block of Ponderosa Place about 10:40 p.m.

The affidavit said Pelton has undergone two surgeries since the shooting.

Pelton and other officers were responding to a call about a man with a gun who was trying to make contact with a person inside a home.

When police arrived, investigators say the man, who has been identified by family members and neighbors as 19-year-old Matthew Cotter, opened fire.

Police returned fire, injuring Cotter. Pelton and Cotter were airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries.

Court documents show Cotter was arrested for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and threatening a peace officer with a weapon.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.