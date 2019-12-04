Fort Lupton officer involved in shooting identified

State

by: KDVR FOX31 Denver

Posted: / Updated:

Fort Lupton police Sgt. Christopher Pelton

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Lupton police officer involved in a shooting with a suspect on Monday night has been identified.

An arrest affidavit from the Greeley Police Department on Wednesday said Sgt. Christopher Pelton was shot in the face outside a home in the 200 block of Ponderosa Place about 10:40 p.m.

The affidavit said Pelton has undergone two surgeries since the shooting.

Pelton and other officers were responding to a call about a man with a gun who was trying to make contact with a person inside a home.

When police arrived, investigators say the man, who has been identified by family members and neighbors as 19-year-old Matthew Cotter, opened fire.

Police returned fire, injuring Cotter. Pelton and Cotter were airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries.

Court documents show Cotter was arrested for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and threatening a peace officer with a weapon.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories