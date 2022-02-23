FORT CARSON, Colo. – Fort Carson will be hosting approximately 15 military and civilian law enforcement working-dog teams on Friday at 9:15 a.m. as they complete the Street Level One Development Course.

The 69th Military Police Detachment, 759th Military Police Battalion, will be hosting the course to prepare working-dog teams for real-world operational deployments and situations.

The three-day training is created for law enforcement and military dog handlers who conduct or support street deployments and high-risk operations. Because of this type of work, handlers and their canine partners will be exposed to different types of stress and specific decoy techniques.

Other military and law enforcement teams from Idaho, Montana, and Fort Bliss, Texas, will be coming to Fort Carson to participate in the training along with some 69th MP Det. teams.