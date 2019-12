DENVER — Former Secretary of State Natalie Meyer was found and is safe, according to a 4 A.M. announcement Tuesday by the Denver Police on Twitter.

Natalie Meyer has been located and is safe. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 24, 2019

On Monday the missing-person alert was given around 5:30 P.M. by the Denver Police.

Meyer served as Colorado’s Secretary of State from 1983 to 1995.