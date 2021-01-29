Former firefighter, EMT saves man who fell into icy Fort Collins lake

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Collins forestry technician pulled a man out of a lake, likely saving that man’s life.

Last week, Rafael McLeod, who works for the Fort Collins Forestry Division, was working on a tree removal project at Fossil Creek Park.

McLeod says a jogger flagged him down, saying a man and his dog had fallen into the lake.

The 29-year-old, who is a former wildland firefighter in New Mexico and E.M.T., had gone through ice rescue training in the past.

When McLeod reached the duo, the dog was already safely out of the water, but its owner was fully submerged.

Using their dog leash, McLeod pulled the cold man to safety.

“If I hadn’t been there to help him out, the circumstances would have been very different,” says McLeod.

The entire process took 15-20 minutes. Poudre Fire Authority and paramedics were able to take it from there.

The dog and dog owner have made a full recovery.

“A lot of people say I’m a hero,” adds McLeod. “But I’m not one. I hope anybody would have done the same.”