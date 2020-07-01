Former Colorado judge admits to obstructing drug investigation

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former judge has pleaded guilty to obstructing an investigation into a cocaine trafficking ring in northern Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports 41-year-old Ryan Kamada, a former Weld District Court judge, entered his plea Tuesday.

Prosecutors say that in April 2019, Kamada received a call from an officer who was seeking a search warrant for the drug trafficker, Alberto Loya. Kamada recused himself because he had known Loya since high school. But the judge then called his best friend, Geoffrey Chacon, who also knew the trafficker since childhood, and told him about the investigation. Prosecutors say Chacon deleted texts with Loya and told him he was being targeted.